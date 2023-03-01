Astec Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.84. 29,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

Astec Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.