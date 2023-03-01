Astec Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
Astec Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.84. 29,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.42 and a beta of 1.53.
Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.
