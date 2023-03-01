AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $12.46 on Friday. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $91.58 million, a P/E ratio of 155.77 and a beta of 0.62.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
