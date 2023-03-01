AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $12.46 on Friday. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $91.58 million, a P/E ratio of 155.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AstroNova

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.