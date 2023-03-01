AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,445,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,518 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of AT&T worth $68,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

T opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

