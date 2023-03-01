Audius (AUDIO) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $314.72 million and $29.85 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

