Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 89.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AUPH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. 1,326,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,390. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

