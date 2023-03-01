Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 585,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,384,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,423,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,552,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,373 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

