Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 585,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,384,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.