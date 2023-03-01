AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.31 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31, Briefing.com reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $44.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,441.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,670. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,452.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,370.36. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AutoZone by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,790,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

