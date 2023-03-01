AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

AVB traded down $4.69 on Wednesday, hitting $167.83. 165,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,062. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

