Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Position Cut by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,766 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.6% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 120,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 39.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 11.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,645,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,287,000 after purchasing an additional 270,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Avantor by 20.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 28,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Avantor by 33.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 520,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,381. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

