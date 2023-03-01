Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $447.00 million-$472.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.34 million. Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVID. StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of AVID traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,041. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

