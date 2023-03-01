Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Shares Down 7%

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,155,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,481% from the average session volume of 73,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Avidian Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$7.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

Avidian Gold Company Profile

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada.

Further Reading

