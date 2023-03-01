AVINOC (AVINOC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $313,218.82

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, AVINOC has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. AVINOC has a total market cap of $98.95 million and approximately $313,218.82 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AVINOC token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

