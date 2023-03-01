Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $240.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.44.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ AXON traded up $14.26 on Wednesday, reaching $214.57. The company had a trading volume of 981,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $215.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.32 and its 200-day moving average is $158.39.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $130,296.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,044,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Luke Larson sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $130,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,044,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,128 shares of company stock valued at $66,165,548. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.