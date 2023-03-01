Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $242.00. The stock traded as high as $210.00 and last traded at $207.73, with a volume of 426518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.31.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXON. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.44.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at $35,406,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,168.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,406,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,128 shares of company stock worth $66,165,548 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 143.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.39.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.