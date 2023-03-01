B. Riley Increases Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target to $185.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $180.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROG. StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

NYSE:ROG opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.03. Rogers has a 52-week low of $98.45 and a 52-week high of $274.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average of $173.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

