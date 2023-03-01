B. Riley Weighs in on Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst D. Day expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

SHEN opened at $19.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $22,186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Broadband and Tower.

