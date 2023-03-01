B. Riley Weighs in on Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst D. Day expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $22,186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Broadband and Tower.
