Baby Doge Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $400.45 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $400.45 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.06 or 0.01294107 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005634 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013496 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00033429 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.11 or 0.01670631 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $11,162,709.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.