Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Shares of BMI opened at $121.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $123.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day moving average is $107.65.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 39.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 576.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

