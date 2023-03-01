Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,457 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,809 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,848,000 after acquiring an additional 162,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,964,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Prologis Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PLD traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.42 and a 200 day moving average of $117.48. The company has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

