Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 161.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,990,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average of $141.24. The stock has a market cap of $323.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

