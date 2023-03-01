Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 1,506 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $85.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,476. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $99.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.15.

