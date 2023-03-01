Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 37,840 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $74.56. 2,010,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,807. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

