Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cuts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,579,000 after acquiring an additional 345,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,476,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,274 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after acquiring an additional 672,414 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic Stock Performance

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $79.06. 695,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,361. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.36. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.