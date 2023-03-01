Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.06. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

