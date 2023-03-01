Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Invests $3.69 Million in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 118,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35,829 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 73,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,738 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,816,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 273,205 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

