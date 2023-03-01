Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 2,767 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Allstate by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Allstate by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $127.66. The company had a trading volume of 487,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,921. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.97 and a 200-day moving average of $130.56.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

