Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,984 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 22.2% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,121,000 after purchasing an additional 83,332 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 58.2% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $515,191. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.3 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.27. The stock had a trading volume of 28,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,029. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.23. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Further Reading

