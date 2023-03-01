Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 428,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 229,540 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 163,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INTF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.08. 92,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,665. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16.

