Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

JBT stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.23. 28,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,410. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $126.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $30,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,882.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $89,841. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

