Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,824 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,848,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,518,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.