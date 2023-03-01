Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.96. 327,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,735. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85.

