Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE UNH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $476.00. 1,441,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $496.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $444.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

