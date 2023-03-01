Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Takes $768,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $122,185,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,145,245,000. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $5,557,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $704,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ball Stock Performance

BALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $55.91. 514,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,597. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Ball Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

