Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,032,000 after purchasing an additional 408,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,407,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,366,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,997,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 141,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

AHH traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. 69,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.94. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $15.13.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

