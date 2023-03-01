Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Announces Dividend of $0.33

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPAGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSPA remained flat at $60.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. The firm offers banking, loan, investment, and management services. Its services include: checking accounts, debit card, gift & travel cards, money market accounts, savings accounts, health savings account, online banking, mobile banking, digital payments, treasury management, payment processing, commercial loans, small business loans, business credit cards, mortgage programs, new home construction loans, home improvement loans and home equity lines & loans and personal loans.

Dividend History for Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

