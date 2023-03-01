Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Announces Dividend of $0.33

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSPA remained flat at $60.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $60.00.
About Ballston Spa Bancorp
