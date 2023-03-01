Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Plans $0.33 Dividend

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSPA remained flat at $60.00 during trading on Wednesday. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. The firm offers banking, loan, investment, and management services. Its services include: checking accounts, debit card, gift & travel cards, money market accounts, savings accounts, health savings account, online banking, mobile banking, digital payments, treasury management, payment processing, commercial loans, small business loans, business credit cards, mortgage programs, new home construction loans, home improvement loans and home equity lines & loans and personal loans.

