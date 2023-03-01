Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Plans $0.33 Dividend

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSPA remained flat at $60.00 during trading on Wednesday. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57.
About Ballston Spa Bancorp
