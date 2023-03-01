Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002.
Banco Bradesco Stock Performance
BBDO opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $3.55.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
