Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBDO opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

