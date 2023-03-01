Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the January 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE BBDO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. 5,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,556. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.0033 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

