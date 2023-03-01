Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) Raises Dividend to €0.06 Per Share

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of €0.06 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:BNC traded up GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 328 ($3.96). The stock had a trading volume of 857,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,964. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 282.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 245.71. The company has a market capitalization of £54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.44 and a beta of 1.42. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of GBX 193.42 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 333.27 ($4.02).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

