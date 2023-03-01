Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$147.00 at Cormark

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $13.58 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.45.

BMO stock traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$129.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,835. The company has a market cap of C$91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$130.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$127.73. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$113.73 and a 12 month high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.57 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 13.2680723 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

