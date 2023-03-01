Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $584.57 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 432,709 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of Boston Scientific worth $584,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,893,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,893,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,647.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,191 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

BSX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. 2,810,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,333,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.