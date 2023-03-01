Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $588.54 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.37% of KLA worth $588,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 64.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 93,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.61.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $380.82. 277,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

