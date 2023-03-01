Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 155,964 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $539,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $155.94. 934,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,509. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $199.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

