Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,228,545 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,841,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,228,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $658,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 582,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MetLife by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,746 shares of company stock worth $3,523,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

