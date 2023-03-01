Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,685,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424,372 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $592,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,568. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

