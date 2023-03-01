Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.23.

BNS stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.76. 1,147,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 21.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

