Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$77.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$68.12. 2,949,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,318. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$63.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.55.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C$0.07. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.0831461 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

