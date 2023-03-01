BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Holdings Raised by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $37,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 930.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 262,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 237,325 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 95.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 92,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in BankUnited by 657.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 194,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 169,039 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

BankUnited Trading Down 0.1 %

BankUnited stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 318,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,534. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

