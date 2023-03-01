Barclays Increases Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $24.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.01. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Insider Transactions at Independence Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.