Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Down 3.1%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 433,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,036,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 12,687.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,136,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,497,000 after buying an additional 13,033,873 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 15,817,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817,975 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,821,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 21,283,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 281.3% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

